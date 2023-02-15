The 2023 NBA All-Star Game halftime show will feature performances by three Nigerian superstars, GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, and record producer Burna Boy, 2023 GRAMMY Award-winning singer and Oscar-nominated singer and producer Tems, and rapper and singer Rema.

Following the show, the NBA family will commemorate LeBron James for surpassing Michael Jordan as the league’s all-time leading scorer. At Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena, the 72nd NBA All-Star Game will take off at 8:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on TNT.

Following the first-ever in-arena NBA All-Hero Draft (7:30 p.m. ET), international superstar Post Malone will sing a medley of songs prior to tip-off, and Vin Diesel, the star of the new Fast X film, will greet spectators.

On Sunday at the NBA All-Star Game, GRAMMY Award-nominated singer Jewel from Payson, Utah, will perform the U.S. national anthem. Juno Award-winning and platinum-selling artist Jully Black will sing the Canadian national anthem on Sunday for the NBA All-Star Game.

The Utah singing group The Bonner Family will sing the American national anthem before the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars game on Friday, February 17 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. The group will also play “Lift Every Voice,” the Black national anthem, and the American and American national anthems at the NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T, which begins on Saturday, February 18 at 4 p.m. ET on TNT, ESPN2, and NBA TV.