Chris Brown With Instagram Warning to Fans: ‘Extraterrestrials Have Been Visiting Us for a Long Time’

So this will get a little wild. By now, I’m sure you have heard about the flying objects across North America that the U.S. is working to shoot down. The first was the Chinese Spy Balloon. The other three items are currently unknown.

The moment was so wild it led the White House Press Secretary to issue a statement against aliens. Yes, aliens.

In a presser on Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre alerted citizens that there is “no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity” in the hovering objects.

“I just want to make sure we address this from the White House. I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no, again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns,” Jean-Pierre said. “Wanted to make sure that the American people knew that, all of you knew that, and it is important for us to say that from here.”

Meaning, Will Smith will not have to turn into his Independence Day or Men in Black characters for America.

Reporters laughed as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre assured the public Monday that there's no "indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns." The U.S. military shot down unidentified flying objects on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. pic.twitter.com/nXjrldMMJL — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 13, 2023

Now enter Chris Brown. He calls all of it cap. Breezy hit Instagram and stated that aliens have been here for a long and may even be your next door neighbor.

“I know this is hella random but don’t fall for the fake ufo/UAP FALSE FLAGS,” Brown wrote. “EXTRATERRESTRIALS HAVE BEEN VISITING US FOR A LONG TIME. Some live amongst us. We ARE THE ONLY DESTRUCTIVE SPECIES DOOMING OUR EXISTENCE DONT LET THEM RUN WITH THIS NARRATIVE.. just say I’m crazy BUT ALSO MAKE YOUR OWN JUDGMENTS.”

You can see his full statement below. You rolling with Breezy or the government?