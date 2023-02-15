An old high school photo of BX rap phenom Ice Spice on her HS volleyball team has gone viral, making even more fans curious as to what her life was like prior to her “Munch” fame.

In a pic with her teammates from Sacred Heart High School in Yonkers shows Spice posing with her signature ginger hair, rocking number “4”. Spice wasn’t a slouch on the volleyball court either, earning herself a full scholarship to SUNY Purchase, but dropped the sport after a year in college.

Ice Spice on her volleyball team 🏐 pic.twitter.com/SzQ41P2Xkn — jay ☆ STREAM LIKE..? (@MUNCHRIH) February 13, 2023

Ice also considered becoming an actress as well as enrolling in beauty school before deciding that rap would be her calling. Ice’s high school volleyball photo arrived a week after her yearbook photo also popped up online.

