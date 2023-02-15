Lil Durk Sends Valentine’s Day Message to India Royale, “Let It Go” She Responds on Twitter

Lil Durk wants India Royale back, but that feeling may not be reciprocated. Durkio wrote a Valentine’s message on Instagram to his once fiancee, throwing in Future’s “I Won” as a supporting track.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the woman that made me a man,” Durk wrote. “I love you @indiaroyale”

And then India let off a couple of tweets, one simply reading, “Let it go.”

Durkio doubled back with “I post cause I want to” and “The internet don’t run Durk.” Both messages seemingly talk to fans. But Durk would end up deleting his message to India. However, screenshots are forever. You can see it all below.

Lil Durk posted a lil’ message for India Royale, and it looks like she wasn’t feeling it! 👀 pic.twitter.com/XIEMs9U0TV — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 14, 2023

People really do not respect boundaries at all. I try me best to be respectful and not put on a show but people don’t respect my choices. — ✿ (@indiaroyaltyy) February 14, 2023

Let it go. — ✿ (@indiaroyaltyy) February 14, 2023

Durk and India were engaged in Dec. 2021. By Sept. 2022, India said she was a free agent.