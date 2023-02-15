The GOAT and His Airness. Michael Jordan has hit 60 years old. In celebration of MJ’s birthday, he is making a $10 million donation to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

According to ESPN, the $10 million donation is the largest ever received from a single individual in the history of the organization. Jordan hopes his actions will inspire more to give.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan said in a statement. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.”

Jordan has long supported Make-A-Wish, first making a donation in 1989.

“I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true,” Jordan said.