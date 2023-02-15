As we learn more about the Michigan State University mass shooting that rocked the nation on Monday, the three dead have been identified. One of which is the niece of reality star Deelishis.

TMZ notes, Deelishis was searching for her niece on Twitter after the shooting. “My beautiful niece @ariellediamond_ is a student at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY… she was in her classroom in the same building as the active shooter and we have not heard from her.”

In an update from CNN, Arielle was one of the three dead in the shooting. Michigan State has identified the victims of Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner.

Anderson was a junior, graduating from Grosse Point High School in Michigan. Fraser was the president of the Michigan Beta Chapter of Phi Delta Theta and a sophomore from Grosse Pointe High School. Verner was from Clawson, Michigan, and was a three-sport athlete.

In a follow-up message, Deelishes penned a letter to Ari.

“Rest with God Ari … Our family is broken to pieces and I can’t say how we will get through this but with Gods help I know we will 🙏🏼 Have you ever met a young person who was simply “Pure in Heart”… well that was @ariellediamond_ … simply PURE … she never raised her voice past a whisper or gentle laugh. She was a remarkable student, attending MSU to become a doctor. The youngest sibling of 3, the last to attend college of her beautiful Moms children. How is it that she was in class doing what she was supposed to be doing and yet and still her life was taken by a coward who clearly didn’t understand the devastation he was about to cause my entire family” – Deelishis

Prayers go out to Deelishes and all the families impacted by this act of violence.