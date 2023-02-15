Today, global one-on-one breaking competition, Red Bull BC One, announces the historic 20th edition of the Red Bull BC One World Final will take place in Paris, France, on October 21 at Roland Garros. Following 60 qualifier events across 30 countries, the Red Bull BC One 2023 Paris World Final will see b-boys and b-girls from around the world battle against the best in breaking for the coveted World Champion title. Tickets are now available HERE.

Happening on October 21st, the largest, most prestigious breaking competition will bring together world-class b-girls and b-boys from all corners of the globe to perform their best power moves, top rocks, footwork, and more for a chance at the coveted World Champion title.

Following 60 qualifier events held in 30 countries, the Red Bull BC One 2023 World Final will see country champions battling against the best in break to earn their spot in a final line-up of 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls. These breakers will enter an all-out, bracket-style tournament to be crowned Red Bull BC One World Champion.

Breaking boasts a rich history being an integral element of hip-hop, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. As hip-hop continues to progress, breaking is experiencing its own evolution, becoming a globally recognized sport, and transcending its Bronx origins to reach audiences worldwide. Across generations, thriving break communities have pushed the competitive street dance to new heights, shaping how break looks today while nurturing the culture that underpins it.

Last year’s Red Bull BC One World Final took place in New York, honoring the origins of break and hip-hop, with B-Boy Victor (USA) and B-Girl India (Netherlands) beating out the competition and reigning supreme. Both historic wins, B-Boy Victor took the title for his second time and B-Girl India dethroned 2021 Red Bull BC One World Champion, Logistx, to become the youngest b-girl ever to hold the Red Bull BC One title. Red Bull BC One All Star and Red Bull BC One 2022 World Champion, B-Boy Victor, has built a career as one the best breakers on the international scene over nearly two decades. He shares, “Over the next year, it will be important – now more than ever – to uplift breakers and communities that have transformed

this artform into an official sport. While breaking has come a long way, we must honor the pioneers who started the craft.”