Fresh off her legendary performance at Apple Music's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Rihanna sat down for a cover story with British Vogue, where she shared her life since motherhood, ASAP Rocky, and hinted at her comeback.

In her wide-ranging discussion with Giles Hattersley, Rihanna shed light on her forthcoming ninth studio album, revealing she wants it to drop this year. When it arrives, the project will be Riri’s first full-length offering since 2016’s Anti.

“Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year,” she shared. “But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos.”

Rihanna added, “And I need the right background music with the visuals. I can’t just go shoot a video to me talking.”

Rihanna opened up about motherhood and her life before having a child.

“Oh, my God, it’s legendary,” she said of being a mother. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because it doesn’t matter.”

“Essentially, from one person I became two,” she continued, describing the experience of giving birth. “You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”