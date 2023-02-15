Words by: Brandon Simmons

Robert Glasper is still winning after the Grammys. After winning Best R&B album along with Chris Brown claiming he didn’t know who Glasper was, the 44-year-old has become very popular. He has become so popular that he even made his own T-shirts that read, “Who the f*** is Robert Glasper?”

As of Monday, the shirts are sold out! Glasper took to Instagram to thank his supporters for purchasing the shirt. He also mentioned that some of the proceeds will go towards the Community Music Center of New Orleans.

“Thanks for the support. A portion of the proceeds from this shirt will be donated to the Community Music Center of New Orleans. A nonprofit created to share the music culture and music education in New Orleans, providing free music lessons to underserved youth. I can’t thank y’all enough for supporting this cause.”

Glasper was just announced to be the Artist in Residence at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in July. It will be the second straight year for the Black Radio artist to perform at this event.