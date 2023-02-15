Several news reports have confirmed that former Detroit Lions cornerback and son of former Bengals running back Stanley Wilson, Stanley Wilson Jr., passed away after collapsing at a mental health facility in Los Angeles County. He was 60 years old.

Wilson collapsed at the facility after being declared incompetent to stand trial for a vandalism charge and was transferred to Metropolitan State Hospital on February 1. During Wilson’s intake, he collapsed and died a short time later.

His cause of death has not been determined, but foul play is not suspected in Wilson’s death.

Wilson was selected by Detroit in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft, where he played for three seasons until suffering a Achilles injury that ended his career. After his NFL career, Wilson was arrested several times, including being charged with attempted burglary in 2016, in which Wilson was shot in the abdomen while attempting to break into a house in Portland while completely nude.

His latest arrest came in August when he allegedly broke in and ransacked a Los Angeles residence and took a bath in an outside fountain.