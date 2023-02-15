Derek Carr’s time as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders is officially over. The Raiders released the veteran quarterback on Tuesday after he declined to waive his no-trade clause. The team relieved themselves of Carr just before his $40 million contract became guaranteed.

Carr hasn’t released a statement, but his agent, Tim Younger, tweeted one out.

“We wish the @Raiders the best of luck,” Younger tweeted. “This is the tough part of this business. That’s the point; it’s just business. Time now to reset for both sides. Derek chooses to hold on to many good memories and friendships, without any ill will. That’s who he is. Onward and upward.”

“We have a lot of respect for Derek Carr and what he has meant to the Raiders organization for the last nine years,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler said in a joint statement to ESPN. “Derek has done great things in this league and we’re thankful to have been able to work with him this past year. He is a true professional and we appreciate his hard work in striving to produce the results we all desire. We wish Derek and his family all the best in the future.”

Carr played for nine seasons with the Raiders, leading to a 63-79 record. He made the playoffs twice but was unable to secure a win. Last spring, the Raiders signed Carr to a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

Carr now joins a field of quarterbacks looking for a new team that includes Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo.