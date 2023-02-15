The NBA All-Star Saturday night field is set. Participating in the challenges in Salt Lake City, Utah, features NBA stars like Giannis Antentokounmpo and Damian Lillard, Rising Stars like Anfernee Simons, Paolo Banchero, and Kenyon Martin Jr.

In the 3-point contest, Portland Trailblazers teammates Lillard and Simons will face off against 2020 champion of the Indiana Pacers Buddy Hield, his teammate Tyrese Haliburton, Tyler Herro of the Miami HEAT, Kevin Heurter of the Sacramento Kings, Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

Antentokounmpo will team with his brothers Thanasis and Alex in the skills challenge taking on host Team Jazz composed of Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Collin Sexton, and Team Rooks, composed of No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic, No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. of the Houston Rockets and No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey of the Detroit Pistons.

The Dunk Contest will feature Philadelphia’s Mac McClung, Houston’s Kenyon Martin Jr., New Orleans’ Trey Murphy III, and New York’s Jericho Sims.