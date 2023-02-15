Those big red boots are everywhere, even in WWE. During Monday Night Raw, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, known for his flashy style and even flashier finishing move, donned the MSCF’s “Big Red Boot” during a segment with fellow superstar The Miz.

After some trolling by The Miz, the two engaged in a physical altercation, leading The Miz to be the recipient of a Stomp in the boot. Rollins didn’t get a chance to celebrate long before he was attacked by United States Champion Austin Theory.

You can see the action below.

In case you are confuse dto where these boots came from, they are created by the brand MSCHF and retail at $350. The boot on the resell market top $2,000. The official boots, created after the Astro Boy character, officially release on Feb. 16.