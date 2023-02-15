Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records have teamed up with TikTok’s SoundOn to exclusively provide the legendary Death Row library to the TikTok audience for one week before its DSP release.

It has been a year since the storied catalog was accessible. SoundOn, TikTok’s all-in-one artist platform for music distribution, development, and promotion, will distribute the catalog in this groundbreaking collaboration.

Your favorite creators can now use the label’s well-known tracks, such as “Gin and Juice” and “Ain’t No Fun,” as the soundtrack to their most recent dance, dish, or narrative. The venerable studio albums Doggystyle and The Doggfather by Snoop Dogg are included in the recently made catalog. Via the TikTok Sounds Page, creators will also have access to a special playlist that was put together in collaboration with Death Row Records.

Advertisement