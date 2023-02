Everyone, please keep your hands to yourself. Busta Rhymes was strolling through an airport and was surrounded by fans. One fan, a woman, got a bit too handsy and reached out and grabbed the Hip-Hop legend’s butt. He responded by turning around and throwing a drink at her.

Busta Rhymes throws drink at woman after she slapped his butt‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/E7362pJVFs — RapTV (@Rap) February 14, 2023

There has been no comment from Busta Rhymes on the incident, as it appears that everyone went about their way. The Source will update you if anything changes.