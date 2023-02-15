The third and final season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga debuts on Hulu on Feb. 15th. Wu-Wednesdays include brand-new episodes.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga follows the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they encounter and surmount various difficulties following the release of their debut album and their ongoing ascent to stardom. RZA fights to remain on top of things in order to keep his promise to his Wu brothers as each member of the group embarks on a unique quest to discover their place in the music industry. They must find a way to unite and solidify their legacy as threats from ego, celebrity, money, and business loom above them.

In an The Source exclusive, a clip from the first episode of the season is available below. Be sure to visit Hulu today to watch the full episode.

