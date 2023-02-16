Casanova Gifts His GF New Benz and More for Valentine’s Day: ‘New Car, New Business’

Casanova Gifts His GF New Benz and More for Valentine’s Day: ‘New Car, New Business’

Casanova may not be home at the moment, but he is making sure his bae was straight on Valentine’s Day. On Instagram, Cas revealed that he gifted a new Benz, flowers, chocolate, and more to Jazzy.

“Being happy doesn’t mean everything’s perfect, it means you’ve decided to look beyond the imperfections,” Casanova got off on Instagram. “I hope that dont go over your head!…. New car, New Business @mint_mobile_auto_spa. Happy Valentine’s Day baby @swaggy.jazzy_2x.”

Is Casanova headed home? Cas has been sitting behind bars on federal racketeering charges for some time, but perhaps that time is coming to a close. Speaking on The Joe Budden Podcast, Officially Ice gave an update.

I saw Casanova this week, shout out to him,” Ice said. “He sends everybody his love. He said he’s looking to get sentenced soon, and he thinks he’ll be out.”

Ice added, “He’s in Essex. I got somebody over there, and when I went to go see them, he just happened to walk out at the same time.”

In Nov. 2022, the Brooklyn-born rapper sponsored a Thanksgiving event at Children of Promise in Brooklyn, New York. Children of Promise’s mission is “to partner with children and families impacted by mass incarceration to dismantle the stigma and heal from the trauma plaguing Black and Brown communities.”

The event, which had fellow rapper Jay Critch in attendance, included activities and giveaways for the children of the program. Casanova sent in a video message for the attendees. “Children of Promise we giving back. We don’t stop giving back behind bars. You know what it is.”

In May 2022, Casanova pleaded guilty to numerous crimes in his Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) case.