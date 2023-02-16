Gucci Mane has announced a posthumous Big Scarr album, The Secret Weapon. The album arrives after Gucci and Scarr’s family engaged in a war of words online.

My secret weapon Big Scarr album drops this Friday! I hate that he’s not here to celebrate this great body of work that he worked so hard on! #TheSecretWeapon album drops this Friday 2/17 midnight on all platforms

Big Scarr’s death and funeral have had a fair share of controversies. Following arguments over Gucci Mane supporting his artist’s family monetarily, the funeral occurred, which was also the location of a music video.

Big Scarr’s little brother shot a music video at his funeral pic.twitter.com/AxFljl6czO — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 10, 2023

Seeing the scenes unfold and the events before the funeral, Scarr’s girlfriend hit Instagram and wrote a note about how she felt regarding everything.

“Y’all really FAILED Alex as a family & friends. Y’all aired ALL his personal business out, from the preparation to the funeral till afterwards. WTF happened to privacy?? Flexing in his jewelry like it’s yours. PUT HIS SHIT UP! He not here to put it on you so don’t wear his shit. EMBARRASSING as hell. It’s only one BIG SCARR he can never be duplicated! Can’t even grieve in peace! Too much clout chasing going on! Shit disgusting!”

Alexander “Big Scarr” Woods, a signee of 1017, died from an unintentional prescription drug overdose in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, three days before Christmas 2022. He was just 22 years old.

Nearly a month after Scarr passed away, his family and longtime partner Quezz Ruthless said that Gucci had refused to cover the cost of the artist’s funeral. Keyshia Ka’Oir, Gucci’s wife, responded to the family and provided them with receipts to support her claims that Gucci had paid for the funeral home and even sent flowers, but that the family had not expressed gratitude or appreciation.

In a video, Quezz stated, “You say to them you finna pay for the funeral, then you lie. You didn’t have to lie! You ain’t have to go ghost either, cuh. It was gonna get paid for either way. You could’ve just said you ain’t have the money. You don’t get no type of respect for that, cuh. When they texted you and asked you about Scarr’s funeral, cuh, you told them folks that Keyshia’s birthday coming up. Man, y’all rich! Y’all can celebrate her birthday any day. Come on now, cuh.”

The recipes from Ka’Oir are below.