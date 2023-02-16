The Internet got jokes. Someone impersonated Gunna for a YouTube prank, which saw men running the fake version of the hitmaker out of a mall while blasting him with snitch allegations.

In the video, fake Gunna is seeking the attention of mall patrons before he gets called a “rat” and heckled by others. Gunna would next get chased through the mall.

Akademiks caught his IG story as the belief it was really him began to stir online.

Gunna may be out of the courtroom for The YSL Rico trial, but he may be back in for a lawsuit. Rapper Bandman Kevo is calling out the rapper for collecting a $250,000 feature fee and not delivering.

According to Kevo, the song never came out, and now that he believes Gunna snitched, there is no value.

“I paid gunna last year for a feature 250k And months later he got a caught case which put my feature and everything else got put on hold,” Kevo typed, “just for him to get released and snitch [face palm emoji] I can’t do a song with dude I need my braed back asap and if they cap im going big lawsuit [money bag emoji]”

And months later he got a caught case which put my feature and everything else got put on hold , just for him to get released and snitch 🤦🏾‍♂️I can't do a song with dude I need my bread back asap and if they cap im going big lawsuit💰 — BANDMAN KEVO Tha Finesse God (@BandManKevo) February 7, 2023

Gunna has not responded.

