I Am Legend 2 is officially in development. The film will use the alternate ending of the 2007 film to provide a story for the sequel.

I Am Legend stars Will Smith, a human survivor during a time were a plague has changed humans into nocturnal creatures called Darkseekers. Dying the original, the alternate ending saw Smith making peace with the alpha and escaping to freedom.

Speaking with Deadline, producer Akiva Goldsman revealed that I Am Legend 2 will bring Will Smith back and pair him with Michael B. Jordan. The film will be placed many years after the story of the original. You can read Goldsman’s statement below.

Advertisement