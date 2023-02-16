I Am Legend 2 is officially in development. The film will use the alternate ending of the 2007 film to provide a story for the sequel.
I Am Legend stars Will Smith, a human survivor during a time were a plague has changed humans into nocturnal creatures called Darkseekers. Dying the original, the alternate ending saw Smith making peace with the alpha and escaping to freedom.
Speaking with Deadline, producer Akiva Goldsman revealed that I Am Legend 2 will bring Will Smith back and pair him with Michael B. Jordan. The film will be placed many years after the story of the original. You can read Goldsman’s statement below.
I’m obsessed with The Last of Us, where we see the world just post-apocalypse but also after a 20-30-year lapse. You see how the earth reclaims the world, and there’s something beautiful in the question of, as man steps away from being the primary tenant, what happens? That will be especially visual in New York. I don’t know if they’ll climb up to the empire state building, but the possibilities are endless.
We trace back to the original Matheson book, and the alternate ending as opposed to the released ending in the original film. What Matheson was talking about was that man’s time on the planet as the dominant species had come to an end. That’s a really interesting thing we’re going to get to explore. There will be a little more fidelity to the original text.