The soundtrack for WWE 2K23 was released today by 2K and was chosen by executive soundtrack producer and cover star John Cena. Fans can listen to the Even Stronger soundtrack right now on Apple Music, which includes a selection of songs from some of the best musicians working today.

Included on the soundtrack are:

Metallica – “Sad But True”

Bizarrap & Quevedo – “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”

Doja Cat – “Vegas”

Luciano – “SUVs”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Can’t Stop”

Joyner Lucas & Lil Baby – “Ramen & OJ”

HARDY – “JACK”

Bullet for My Valentine – “No More Tears To Cry”

Dei V ft. Omar Courtz – “Dame Lu”

Letdown. – “Shipwreck”

IDLES – “Grounds”

Post Malone ft. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott – “Take What You Want”