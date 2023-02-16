Kanye West has had enough of the paparazzi. Instead of being engaged in altercations that could cause an issue for him, Ye is going to the police.

TMZ spotted Ye headed into the L.A. County Sherriff’s West Hollywood Station on Tuesday, letting the officers know that he got into an altercation with members of the paparazzi.

Ye reportedly asked members of the paparazzi to stop filming him and his family on Tuesday, with the interaction nearly becoming physical. Instead, Ye went to the police. Now, an investigation is underway into the incident.

In January, Kanye West got in trouble with the law after a video surfaced of him grabbing a woman’s cellphone. The Ventura County Sheriff’s office confirmed that Ye is under investigation for alleged battery after a video surfaced of the artist taking the woman’s phone as she photographed him from inside her car and then throwing it into the street.

According to the Ventura County Star, Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an alleged battery incident involving celebrity Kanye West near the Sports Academy on Rancho Conejo Boulevard in Newbury Park late Friday afternoon, officials said. The incident was reported around 4:37 p.m. after a reported altercation between West and a woman, said sheriff’s Capt. William Hutton. Hutton said that no arrests have yet been made, but it is an ongoing active investigation.

In the video, Kanye can be heard saying something to the effect of “Y’all ain’t gonna run up on me like that. If I say stop”…”stop with your cameras.”

The woman says she was not running and responds by saying, “Kanye, you’re a celebrity.”

Ye then took the phone from her hands and threw it into the street before returning to his SUV and driving off before law enforcement arrived on the scene.

No arrests have been formally made as of Sunday afternoon.