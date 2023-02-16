Words by: Brandon Simmons

Lil Wayne almost vowed never to watch UFC again. But then he looked at the upcoming matchups. Last week, Islam Makahachev faced off against Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 284 main event. By unanimous decision, Makahachev defeated his opponent for the lightweight gold belt. Along with legendary UFC fighter Nate Diaz, the Cash Money rapper did not like the outcome of the match either. He took to Twitter to vent his frustrations.

“Not sure if I’ll ever watch UFC again. Did Volk bad bad.”

Volkanovski aka “The Great” was looking to become the fifth-ever dual-weight UFC champion, but took the L. After watching the film, he thought he won the fight and is now looking for a rematch. Wayne agreed but soon went back to Twitter to change his mind after realizing who would be fighting soon.

“Wait, Bones Jones komin bak?! Ok I lied and u know I kant miss dat Pereira v Stylebender!!!! And Connor bak right?? Yeah I lied.”

The 40-year-old rapper has always shown his love for sports throughout his career. He is a big fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, especially Kobe Bryant, as the two were good friends. In 2009, Wayne released the song, Kobe Bryant, in honor of the five-time NBA Champion after he won his fourth ring. In 2020, Wayne added more verses to the song after Bryant passed. He is also a huge fan of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Dedication rapper created the theme song for the NFL team titled, “Green & Yellow” back in 2011 after they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. He released a new version in 2021 at the request of the organization.