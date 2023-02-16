NBA guard Bryn Forbes was waived last week by the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it may be some time before he finds his way back to the league. According to TMZ, Forbes was arrested in San Antonio after allegedly striking a woman “several times.”

San Antonio police state the incident happened around 5 am after Forbes and a woman were out enjoying the city. During their time out, Forbes became upset with the woman, and they got into a physical encounter on the way home.

The woman stated Forbes struck her multiple times “causing injury and pain.” He was arrested and charged with family violence. He is currently still in custody.

Advertisement