NIKE Announces 2023 Black Community Commitment Grantees and Nearly $9 in New Investments Across National and Local Nonprofits

NIKE, Inc. has announced the recipients of its 2023 Black Community Commitment Grants.

Following George Floyd’s murder in June 2020, Nike’s Black Community Commitment got underway. In order to address racial inequality for the Black community in the U.S., NIKE, Inc. committed $40 million over four years, and Jordan Brand and Michael Jordan committed $100 million over ten years. Together, they invested in, and supported organizations focused on economic empowerment, educational innovation, and social justice.

Through this exceptional commitment, three iconic brands from the NIKE, Inc. portfolio—Nike, Converse, and Jordan—are used to confront systemic racism in different ways that are intended to have a greater overall impact.

“Every day I am inspired by my teammates here at Nike who recognize the importance of the work we are doing. I’m also inspired by the various organizations we partner with who are on the ground, in our communities, committed to creating change and combatting the inequities we all face daily,” says Karol Collymore, Nike Senior Director of Inclusive Community for Social & Community Impact.

This year, the company will contribute $8.9 million in 53 local and national nonprofit organizations that support social justice, economic empowerment, and innovation in education. The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Fearless Foundation, and BUILD are three additional new national grantees that Nike has added.

“As a proud recipient of Nike’s Black Community Commitment grant, we are dedicated to empowering Black communities and advancing our shared goals of equity and justice,” says Melanie Campbell, President & CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and Convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable. “Our organization’s mission to promote Black civic engagement and racial, economic, and social justice is anchored in building values-driven coalitions centered on women and youth empowerment, leadership development, health & wellness, education and global empowerment. When our community has a seat at the table, it benefits everyone in the nation.”

For a combined $5.75 million among new and renewed national organizations, Nike is renewing seven national grantees as well. To promote equality locally, 43 organizations in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Portland (Ore.), Memphis, St. Louis, and Boston are among the recipients of new and renewed city grants totaling $2.4 million.

NIKE, Inc. has contributed $28.9 million through the Black Community Commitment with partners from throughout the country and specific cities since the program’s start in June 2020.

You can learn more about the 2023 grantees here and the Black Community Commitment here.