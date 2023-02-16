This week social media let loose on Olivia Wilde after she appeared to shoot her shot at singer Rihanna’s baby daddy. Olivia shared a picture of rapper A$AP rooting for Rihanna at the Super Bowl saying ‘If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge’.



The actress recently made headlines for leaving her own baby daddy, actor Jason Sudeikis, and their children for a short lived fling with her ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ co-star Harry Styles. Olivia is in her own mess as her former nanny Ericka Genaro, claims she suffered severe anxiety and stress. The nanny claims Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’s tumultuous 2020 breakup forced her to “pick sides,” and when she asked for a three-day leave of absence for her mental health, was abruptly fired.

This Sunday, the House star stirred up more drama after posting Riri’s man with the suspicious caption. Following a verbal assault from the Rihanna Navy, Olivia decided to clear her name and retract her statement.

In a repost on her Instagram stories Olivia says she was turned on by A$AP respecting his partner.