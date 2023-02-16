Spike Lee is usually one of the quieter celebrities, which means if something he says makes headlines, it must be really important.

The legendary director was recently interviewed by The Guardian and was asked what he thought about Beyoncé again losing Album Of The Year at this year’s Grammy Awards.

“I’m not the male president of the Bey Hive, but I love and support Beyoncé,” Lee said. “Her album is amazing. I know she’s won multiple Grammys, but four times nominated for Album of the Year and she’s lost every time? No disrespect to those artists like Adele or Harry Styles who won. It’s not their fault, but that’s some straight-up bullshit.”

He continued: “There’s a history of great Black artists who come up for these awards and don’t win. We all know their work is great because art speaks for itself, but then it always comes down to this tricky territory of validation. Do Black artists say, ‘Fuck it,’ or seek white validation and chase awards? It’s straight-up shenanigans, skulduggery, subterfuge. Or as the British say: It’s some poppycock!”

‘I’m on the right side of history’: Spike Lee on speaking truth to power – and why Beyoncé was robbed https://t.co/M4lIIjOdOp — Guardian US (@GuardianUS) February 13, 2023

Despite losing to Harry Styles, Beyoncé became the most-awarded musician in Grammy history, having won 32 Grammys throughout her career. However, being nominated for AOTY four times and not winning at least once does seem very suspicious.

That night, Bey won four Grammys: Best R&B Song for “Cuff It,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off The Sofa,” Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul,” and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance.