

Rihanna made history with this year’s Super Bowl, not only standing as the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show but also reeling in a whopping five million more viewers to her performance, than the actual game. Additionally, she broke the internet by revealing she’s pregnant with her second child, after giving birth to a baby boy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

While the world continues to rewatch the flawless set on Apple Music, Timbaland is already focused on future prospects.

Taking to his 3.9 million followers on Instagram, the super producer posted an Instagram story stating, “I was thinking… if Kanye was to do the Super Bowl, that almost would be like watching Motown 25. ‘Cause that boy is serious… don’t you ever forget it!

The caption for his Story post read: “Dat boy Ye doing the Super Bowl. 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 they wouldn’t be ready.”

While most music lovers may be basking in the black excellence that Rihanna offered, it looks like Timbaland is excited about a possible Kanye West Super Bowl half-time show. He even brings up the reference that Kanye’s set might be comparable to Motown 25, a television special to commemorate 25 years of Motown legacy and contributions to the music industry. The show ran back in 1983, highlighting iconic moments such as Michael Jackson’s performance of “Billie Jean” (and his moonwalk dance!).

What Timbaland may not have been aware of is Kanye’s recent controversial Anti-semantic statements, which greatly upset the Jewish community. Of course, no one is perfect, and everyone is entitled to their own opinions. Still, Kanye’s public support for the Nazis cost him multiple brand deals, including separation from adidas and Gap.

Regardless, Kanye West fans would probably be all for a Ye performance at Super Bowl LVIII in Nevada next year… and it would certainly be a look for all parties involved. After Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance this year, her streams on Apple Music jumped 331% immediately following. The best part was Rih performing all her biggest hits, reminding folks that music is timeless and she hasn’t gone anywhere musically!