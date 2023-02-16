Shortly after Rihanna took the stage for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, Timbaland shared with his fans what he thinks a Kanye West SB halftime show would be like. While this certainly isn’t happening anytime soon, Timb said people wouldn’t be ready for the spectacle Kanye would bring.

Timb shared his thoughts on Instagram on Tuesday, Feb 14. In the video, he said that Ye performing at the Super Bowl could be equivalent to Motown 25, the televised 25th-anniversary celebration special of Motown Records, which featured artists such as Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, The Temptations, and where Michael Jackson debuted the moonwalk during his performance of Billie Jean.

“Yo, I was thinking, if Kanye was to do the Super Bowl, that almost would be like watching Motown 25 ’cause that boy is serious. Don’t you ever forget it,” Timb said. “Dat boy Ye doing the Super Bowl they wouldn’t be ready,” he captioned the post.

Timbaland wants Ye to do the Super Bowl:



While some in the comments agreed that Kanye would probably have the greatest performance next to Prince, others said that having Ye on stage live for the whole county to see would be a safety hazard, given his history of saying ridiculous and controversial things.

Despite his cancellation, Rihanna performed a few songs which feature Kanye, including Jay-Z’s “Run This Town” and “Diamonds,” which feature Ye on the official remix. She also performed “Bitch Better Have My Money,” which was co-produced with Kanye, and “All Of The Lights,” which is a Kanye song featured on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Many fans on the internet even likened some of her stage designs and outfits to that of Kanye.