John Madden’s career will be told through a mini-series. Tom Brady’s 199 Productions will be a part of the storytelling.

Joining 199 will be Todd Lieberman’s Hidden Pictures, Lit Entertainment Group’s Adam Kolbrenner, Religion of Sports’ Gotham Chopra, and Ryan Stowell.

According to Deadline, Brady and his team were requested by the importance of Madden’s family. The next steps include finding a streaming partner and then casting Madden.

“If Dad was still around, and he was looking for a few guys to huddle up and tell his story, he’d be thrilled to have Tom Brady leading the huddle,” said Mike Madden.

In Dec. 2021, the National Football League announced the passing of John Madden. In an official report, Madden was stated to unexpectedly have died at the age of 85.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. We was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

NFL legend John Madden died unexpected this morning. He was 85. pic.twitter.com/FoC1mAzoF6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2021

According to ESPN, Madden took over to coach the Raiders at age 32 under then-owner Al Davis. He would move on to the announcing board following his 1977 Super Bowl victory. Beyond his work in the announcement booth, John Madden was introduced to younger generations through the EA Sports Madden NFL video game franchise.