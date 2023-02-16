During the sentencing of the Buffalo white supremacist who shot 10 Black people in a grocery store, an uproar broke out as a member of the audience charged him. According to CBS News, the shooter was quickly moved out of the courtroom but ultimately sentenced to life in prison.

The shooter, Payton Gendron, was being addressed by relatives of the victim. The emotional scene turns chaotic as the man charges Gendron and as another man yells, “You don’t know what we’re going through.”

Gendron pleaded guilty to charges of murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate. During his attack he wore bullet-resistant armor and a helmet equipped with a live-streaming camera. He shot 13 Black shoppers and workers, killing 10. The victims ranged from ages 32 to 86.

