Amber Rose is back on social media defending herself to backlash and questions about her parenting skills, She also boasted that she was gifted $100,000 as a gift on Only Fans.



Rose took to Instagram to spread the love by posting a censored nude image of her posing from behind. In a caption, the model wrote: “Keep the flowers, send a hunnid thousand. Link in bio #happyvalentinesday”

Many online commenters questioned her parenting skills wondering if these posts and images would affect her children. Eventually the 39-year-old model caught wind of users calling out her motherhood for promoting her OnlyFans with a nude image. She then revealed not only is she unbothered but someone gifted her $100,000.

Last week, Amber Rose says she has already told her 9-year-old son about her OnlyFans account and once being a stripper: ‘Mommy has to make money’

She said she spoke to her eldest son Sebastian, 9, about once having an OnlyFans account.

“Somebody told him, ‘Your mom is on OnlyFans,'” Rose said during an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low with EmRata” podcast on Tuesday. “And it was during the pandemic. I had to work. I had a whole conversation with him about it.”

Rose told Ratajkowski that felt it better to be open with Sebastian now than wait until he’s older when the conversation would be even more difficult.

“I just explained everything to him,” she said. “Like, when it comes to women, you have to let women do what they need to do to support their families. You want to go to a nice school? Six Flags? Universal? Travel? Mommy has to make money.”

“Ultimately, in the grand scheme of things, when my son is 20, 30 years old, he’s not gonna be like, ‘Mom I hate you because you were a stripper before I was born.’ It’s just the dumbest shit,” she said. “I don’t understand how people think it’s a big deal.”

As well as being mother to Sebastian, Rose also shares a 3-year-old son, Slash, with her former partner Alexander Edwards.

