Still breaking boundaries after almost 40-years in Hip-hop, rapper/producer/DJ/Entrepreneur—-D-Nice has established himself as a household brand.

The Apollo and D-Nice just announced the special Harlem Renaissance themed third anniversary Club Quarantine, celebrating community, connection, and culture. On Saturday, March 18 at 8:00p.m this once-in-a-lifetime evening will head at The Apollo’s historic stage. Special guests will be announced.Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, February 21. General public sale begins at 2:00p.m.

For more information visit, apollotheater.org/event/cq3 As a revolutionary virtual club that safely brought millions together to experience community amidst isolation, since March 2020 D-Nice’s Club Quarantine has been a global rhythmic respite. A multigenerational and multi-genre experience, Club Quarantine is a global celebration of music, life, and love. Since its inception, CQ has been a cultural linchpin, serving as a catalyst for innovation in music and social media to create a wholly unique event. Now, Club Quarantine will come offline again for CQ3.

