According to several confirmed reports, Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Dame Dash has been cleared in a sexual assault lawsuit from 2019. However, the music mogul was still ordered to pay the plaintiff $30,000 due to a concurrent defamation lawsuit against Dash.

In 2019, a photographer named Monique Bunn filed a lawsuit against Dash after she alleged that he touched her inappropriately during an overnight stay at Dash’s residence to complete a video shoot. Not long after the accusations were made public, Dash responded on social media, claiming that Bunn financially took advantage of him by committing credit card fraud, to which Bunn added the defamation of character complaint to the suit.

After the four-day trial, it was ruled by a jury that Dash did not sexually assault Bunn. Still, she was awarded $30K for the defamation of character, which a federal appeals court can only overturn.

Advertisement