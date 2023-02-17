Kurupt stunts through Las Vegas in his finest gear and brand-new whip in the new video for “Take Me Away,” his solo single off his new collaborative album with C-Mob as the duo GOTTI MOB.

The visuals are directed by Westlyfe Visual, who follows the living rap legend’s exploits through the city of sin. But rather than hit up some flashy party or spend all night enjoying the best the strip has to offer, Kurupt is on his king sh*t here. He enjoys a laid-back ride through the city in a slick Maybach before ultimately reaching his destination — a hotel to pick up his favorite lady. It’s a fittingly chill scenario for the laid-back, low-key, funky track, which would fit right in on one of his solo albums.

This is the sixth video from the duo’s collaborative album, don’t be stupid, and it follows the recently released cinematic visuals for C-Mob’s solo cut, “Wanna Be a Ho.”

Check out the visuals for “Take Me Away” and head to your preferred platform to stream the duo’s collab LP, don’t be stupid, out now via Penagon Records/GOTTI MOB in partnership with Compound Interest. You can also buy the album on vinyl, CD, cassette, and digital download via GOTTIMOB.com, where you can purchase GOTTI MOB merchandise as well.