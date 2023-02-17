Federal Prosecutors File Midnight Motion to Keep R. Kelly in Prison ‘For the Rest of His Life’

Federal Prosecutors File Midnight Motion to Keep R. Kelly in Prison ‘For the Rest of His Life’

Federal prosecutors are looking to add 25 more years in prison to R. Kelly’s sentence for his Chicago sex crime convictions. According to ABC7 Chicago, prosecutors filed the sentencing recommendation just ahead of midnight Thursday.

The recommendation would, if approved, would tack 25 years onto Kelly’s current 30 years sentence that he would serve for his New York case.

Prosecutors stated in a govenrment filing, “The only way to ensure Kelly does not reoffend is to impose a sentence that will keep him in prison for the rest of his life.”

Advertisement

In opposition, Kelly’s attorney recommends a ten year sentence. The attorney also noted that the recommendatione xceeds sentencing guidelines and cite Kelly is being targeted as “white rock stars have gotten away with for decades.”

In the recommendation, R. Kelly was called “sadistic” and “a serial sexual predator.”

R. Kelly’s sentencing is set for Thursday.