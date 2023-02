Weezy F. Baby and the “F” is for free throws?

Lil Wayne, the Grammy-winning cultural phenomenon, has arrived in NBA 2K23, according to 2K. Tunechi will be available as a Crossover Card in MyTEAM for players to obtain by completing the Lil Wayne Spotlight Challenge in-game.

In the forthcoming weeks, NBA 2K23 will update some player ratings and include new apparel and content from Just Don, Pro Standard, and New Era.

You can see Tunechi’s announcement below.