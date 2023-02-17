Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand Celebrate His Birthday with $2.3M in New Black Community Commitment Grants

Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand announce $2.3 million in Community Grant awards to 48 grassroots organizations across the United States to assist create more equal futures for Black people in honor of Michael Jordan’s 60th birthday.

The 2023 round of community grantees comprises 43 new groups as well as a reinvestment in five previously funded organizations.The groups include 1Hood Media, Mortar Cincinnati, Love Now Media, Revolution Workshop, and Good Call NYC.

Jordan Community Awards, a part of the Black Community Commitment (a 10-year, $100 million joint commitment between Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand), were first awarded in 2021 and award one-year funding to organizations leading sustainable solutions in their cities.

“We believe that these community organizations aren’t just local changemakers, but that they are dreamers, makers of generational bonds, and neighborhood leaders with an authentic understanding of how together they can create transformative change,” says Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President.

