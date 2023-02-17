Polo G is Joined by Future for New Single and Video “No Time Wasted”

Polo G is back with a new banger, teaming with Future for the single “No Time Wasted.” The new track is produced by Southside and paired with a video where the two rap superstars hit the football field. Sam Lecca directed the video.

“No Time Wasted” is the first connection between Polo and Future, since the Chicago native joined the Atlanta king on his One Big Party tour when it stopped in Charlotte. Polo G recently released the singles “My All,” “Bag Talk,” and “Distraction.”

You can check out the new single and video below.

