The 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game players and coaches will be introduced live on ESPN on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. ET from the John M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ben Affleck, who produced, directed, and stars in the upcoming film AIR, which will be exclusively in theaters worldwide on April 5. Affleck will take the court before the game begins.

This year’s rosters and coaching staffs include a star-studded list of Grammy® Award-winning musicians, actors, athletes and more, including 21 Savage, Giannis, Thanasis and Alex Antetokuonmpo, Alex Bregman, Kane Brown, Cordae, Calvin Johnson, Marcos Mion, The Miz, Jesser, Nicky Jam, Fat Joe, Lisa Leslie, DK Metcalf, Hasan Minhaj, Janelle Monae, Guillermo Rodriguez, Arike Ogunbowale, Everett Osborne, Ozuna, Ranveer Singh, Frances Tiafoe, Alex Toussaint, Lindsay Vonn, Dwyane Wade and Sinqua Walls.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ben Affleck who produced, directed and stars in the upcoming film "AIR," which will be exclusively in theaters globally April 5, will introduce the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game participants at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN on Friday, Feb. 17. pic.twitter.com/8S0LWDiKBX — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 15, 2023

Ben Affleck is set to take you inside the world of AIR, a film highlighting the game-changing partnership between a rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s basketball division.

Advertisement

The partnership would change the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan Brand. This heartfelt story chronicles the career-defining risk of an unorthodox team with everything on the line, the unwavering vision of a mother who recognizes the value of her son’s incredible talent, and the basketball phenom who would go on to become the greatest of all time.

AIR stars Matt Damon as the outspoken Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, Ben Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, and Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, Michael’s mother, who was a fierce advocate for her son, was instrumental in negotiating this unprecedented deal and was committed to ensuring her son’s legacy.

Additional cast includes Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler, and Julius Tennon as James Jordan – among others.

AIR will be released exclusively in theaters worldwide on April 5, 2023, ahead of its launch on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

You can see the trailer below.