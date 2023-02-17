Foot Locker is launching its new worldwide basketball campaign, “Ball Begins Here,” today. Before All Star Weekend 2023, the new commercial demonstrates how the passion of basketball and footwear brings together all members of the basketball community, from fans to the next generation of basketball stars.

Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Scoot Henderson of the Nevada Ignite G League all appear in the campaign alongside Foot Locker’s iconic staff, commonly known as Stripers. Each player joins forces on the court with the Foot Locker Stripers and influential members of the basketball community, including Matt Barnes, Lethal Shooter, Crissa Ace, Jordan Kilganon, Brittney Elena, and others, to play friendly one-on-one games, show off their tricks and kicks, and score some Foot Locker gear.

For decades, Foot Locker has been the destination to shop for all things basketball, from the original Air Jordan 1 to the highly anticipated arrival of the PUMA MB.02, and everything in between. As it approaches its 50th anniversary in 2024, Foot Locker has been at the forefront as a significant and cultural figure in the basketball world, and it continues to cement its history globally. Foot Locker’s ongoing engagement in worldwide sports is exemplified by the Ball Begins Here campaign.

“Ball Starts Here epitomizes Foot Locker’s prominence in basketball over the decades, both on and off the court,” said Holly Tedesco, Vice President North America Marketing. “Our Foot Locker Stripers play an integral role as trusted experts and arbiters of cool – elevating experiences and connecting with Foot Locker customers across the world. When bringing this campaign to life, it was just as important to highlight our real team – all current Los Angeles based Stripers – alongside some of basketball’s brightest stars.”

In addition, during All-Star Weekend, Foot Locker will bring House of Hoops – the legendary Nike and Jordan Brand home constructed by the game – to Salt Lake City for a three-day pop-up. It’s a fun weekend event featuring special releases, sneaker cleaning, art workshops, barbershop and nail setups, and a 2K lounge for fans. For additional information, follow @footlocker and @houseofhoops.