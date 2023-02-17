The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping for the best for Giannis Antentokounmpo, who left the team’s Thursday 112-100 win over the Chicago Bulls with a wrist injury.

During the early minutes of the second quarter, Antentokounmpo attempted to block a shot by Coby White before he checked out the game with pain. Antentokounmpo’s X-rays came back negative but may keep him out of the NBA All-Star Weekend activities.

“We’ll just see how he feels tomorrow, see how he feels the next few days and continue to evaluate it,” Budenholzer said.

Advertisement

The Milwaukee Bucks finish the first half of the season on a 12-game winning streak and are within half a game of the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference.