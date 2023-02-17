Ime Udoka is no longer approved by the Boston Celtics. According to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, the team is showing full confidence in interim coach Joe Mazzulla, making him the full-time coach and extending his contract.

“As he has shown, Joe is a very talented coach and leader. He has a unique ability to galvanize a room around a mission,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said in a statement. “We are thankful for the work he has done to help get us to this point, and excited that he has agreed to lead us into the future.”

Joe Mazzulla is officially the 19th Head Coach in franchise history 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/LMcTLS1u0m — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 16, 2023

Udoka was suspended in September for one year for an improper relationship with a female team employee. The suspension came after leading the Celtics to the NBA Finals.

