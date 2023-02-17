The NBA and Cosm, a leading immersive technology, media, and entertainment business, announced a multi-year collaboration today that will include a new live game viewing experience for fans. Cosm will produce and broadcast select games from NBA League Pass, the league’s out-of-market live game streaming service, in immersive 8K on large-scale LED-dome systems at its upcoming stadiums in this first-of-its-kind collaboration.

The NBA is the first professional sports league to collaborate with Cosm to launch select NBA League Pass games in “Shared Reality,” a new sort of immersive experience powered by Cosm’s CX System that seamlessly integrates the virtual and physical worlds. Cosm delivers the best fan experiences from across the world to the screen, combining a stadium-like setting – the intensity of the crowd, elevated food and beverage options, customized merchandising, and cutting-edge visuals – to make guests feel as if they are in an NBA Arena. Members of NBA ID, the league’s new worldwide membership program, will receive exclusive perks at Cosm venues, such as ticket, merchandise, and event discounts.

NBA Cosm Dome Jazz v Clippers

“We are excited to bring NBA games to Cosm’s innovative venues and further our common goal of enhancing the fan experience,” said Teddy Kaplan, Associate Vice President, New Media Partner Management Lead at the NBA. “Cosm’s Shared Reality technology offers a new and exciting way to bring fans together in person and closer to the game.”

Advertisement

“This is one of the most transformational deals to hit the sports industry in quite some time,” added Jeb Terry, President & CEO at Cosm. “Our team has created an entirely new experience, driven by industry-leading technology, to give fans a new way to watch the game. We have an incredible opportunity to work with a partner as innovative as the NBA, to combine our collective know-how, and to rewrite the playbook on how leagues, broadcasters, and brands can bring fans closer to the action than ever before. The promise of Cosm is to give you the best seat in the house, no matter where that house is. It is the best of at-home and in-arena experience as one, and we’re thrilled to deliver on that promise with the NBA.”

“Cosm is transforming the experience of the live game, and we could not have asked for a better partner than the NBA to show off the future of fandom,” added Peter Murphy, Vice President, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Cosm. “We look forward to leveraging Cosm’s unparalleled experience in experiential technology to distribute live NBA games in a way the world has never seen before. Through our partnership, NBA games will be a pillar in Cosm’s venue programming for years to come.”

The NBA and Cosm will continue to collaborate to offer live, immersive 8K feeds straight into Cosm’s Salt Lake City, UT research and development center (“Experience Center”). Throughout NBA All-Star 2023, the league and company will collaborate and enhance the announcement by organizing private events at the Experience Center.

Cosm recently broke ground on its first venue in Los Angeles at Hollywood Park, between SoFi Stadium and the Intuit Dome, and announced its second site in Dallas at Grandscape, with ambitions to expand to additional significant areas. The program of events for the opening of these venues will be announced at a later date.