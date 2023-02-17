It’s been a while since we got a VERZUZ battle, but Swizz Beatz let us know that he has some heaters on the way. Speaking with REVOLT, Swizz revealed announcements will be coming soon.

“We’ve been changing the infrastructure because when we started, it happened in the garage and then moved to a significant platform,” Swizz Beats said. “Now, we changed the whole way we’re moving but not entirely, so people won’t feel like it’s not the same.

“We have a fantastic lineup with people they wanted to see and even battles they think wouldn’t happen.”

Advertisement

Could one of those matchups be SoSoDef and Jermaine Dupri? In Oct. 2022, after a preliminary public talk to bring Jermaine Dupri and Diddy to the VERZUZ arena stalled in the summer, the So So Def leader revealed on stage the battle is still happening.

“I’m saying this to let y’all know, the So So Def and Bad Boy VERZUZ is happening,” Dupri said on stage at One Music Fest.

Jermaine Dupri confirms the So So Def Vs Bad Boy Verzuz battle.



Who ya got winning this one?pic.twitter.com/yc5d450BTk — Old Head Energy (@Cheamane) October 9, 2022

At the end of the summer, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, and Triller revealed that their legal dispute about the sale of VERZUZ had been resolved.

“VERZUZ has always been a platform that is by the artists, for the artists and with the people,” says founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. “We’re glad to come to an amicable agreement with Triller and continue giving fans the music and community that they’ve come to know and love from the brand.”

With the settlement, the artists that Timbaland & Swizz Beatz brought to Triller as part of the initial agreement would receive a larger ownership stake.

“VERZUZ and Triller will always be a safe place and outlet for creators and their art. Nothing will change that,” says Bobby Sarnevesht, Executive Chairman & Co-Founder. “Creators started this and will continue building it. This is a victorious moment in the Triller and VERZUZ relationship as we march together toward the public markets. Stay tuned.”

In August, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland sued Triller for their intellectual property to the tune of eight figures. The two top producers contend that Triller, the now well-known social networking service for video sharing, never paid them for their Verzuz concept, which Triller now controls. Triller purchased Verzuz from Swizz and Timbaland back in January 2021, but the agreement fell through when Triller made only two payments, according to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

With the new settlement, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz stated they remain proud of the platform they created and the acquisition by Triller to continue to celebrate and showcase artists.