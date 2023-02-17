The RIAA has awarded The Weeknd’s smash “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)” Diamond Certification. After generational classics like “The Hills,” “Starboy” [with. Daft Punk], “Blinding Lights,” and “Can’t Feel My Face,” this is his fifth Diamond single. He also joins a select group of artists, becoming only the fourth to receive five or more Diamond certifications.

“Earned It” received an Academy® Award nomination for “Best Original Song” and a GRAMMY® Award for “Best R&B Performance.” It appeared on The Weeknd’s platinum-certified second full-length album, Beauty Behind The Madness, as well as the platinum-certified Fifty Shades Of Grey Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

The Weeknd has released an official live video for “Die For You,” which has experienced a remarkable rebirth, which captures his performance of the tune from So-Fi Stadium and previews his HBO Special, which will debut on February 25th. It has also clinched #1 on the Billboard Radio Songs Chart and entered the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, making it his 16th Top 10 entry on the respective chart. Meanwhile, he debuted in the Top 20 of the Billboard Global 200, marking his 15th Top 20 appearance. The music video is approaching 60 million views on YouTube, while the song has received 1.2 billion Spotify streams.

THE WEEKND: LIVE AT SOFI STADIUM, an original concert special, will premiere on HBO on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 (8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT) and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The performance special, which was filmed at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in 2022 during the first leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour,” features the singer playing top singles from his most recent studio albums, After Hours and Dawn FM.