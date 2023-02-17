The fatal shooting video of 39-year-old Leevon Smith by an off-duty officer was released by COPA Chicago as part of an ongoing investigation. In the shocking footage, Smith is seen fighting with a group of men who accused him of robbing someone in the 1300 block of West 90th Street.

The off-duty officer emerged from her apartment building to break up the fight. One of the men identified her as “the po-lice. The officer calmly spoke with the men and even stood between the angry men and Smith.

After the group walked away, the officer patiently listened to Smith as he told his side of the story. When she turned to go back inside the building, Smith grabbed her.

“I’ll Kill you,” the officer said, as the two struggled. “You got to kill me then,” Smith told her.

“Watch this,” she said, as she pulled out a gun and fired a shot.

“Oh, sh*t!” Smith yelled. “I’m sorry!”

“I told you I’d kill you. I told your dumb ass I’d kill you,” she said, as another gunshot rang out.

“You got me! You got me!” Smith told the officer as the two struggled off camera.

“I told your dumb ass I’d kill you,” the officer said, as she fired a third shot.

“You got me for real,” Smith told her. “Baby, I’m sorry. I’m sorry… I don’t want to die!”

The officer yelled for someone to call 911.

“Call the police. I just shot somebody,” she yelled.

Smith suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and hand. He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead on Jan. 20.

The officer told responding cops that the shooting happened when Smith reached for her gun.

Smith’s family filed a $10 million lawsuit against the city on Feb. 3, citing “excessive and violent physical force.”

The officer was not named in the lawsuit. She joined the police force last June.

Scroll to the 7:44 mark to watch the video below.