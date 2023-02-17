[WATCH] Tariq Turns His Savage Up in New Trailer for ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Are you ready for the return of Tariq? 50 Cent’s Power Book II: Ghost is set for a March return. On Thursday (Feb. 16), STARZ released a new trailer, showing the fallout of the murder of basketball star Zeke, Tariq, and Brayden taking their work to Wall Street, and the Tejada’s seemingly ready to turn on Monet.

Most notable in the trailer is Tariq turning his savage up and looking to top his father’s legacy.

“I’m not like my dad; I’m smarter than him,” Tariq says in the trailer.

You can see the trailer below. Power Book: Ghost returns on Friday, March 17.