Wiz Khalifa has announced a seven-city Good Trip tour with Joey BadA$$, Berner, Smoke DZA, and Chevy Woods. The tour, produced by the Smoker’s Club, will include seven gigs in seven days, culminating on April 22 at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 17th at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sales are now available by entering the code taylorgang at the checkout.

The tour comes at an exciting moment since it follows the publication of Spinning Gold, in which Wiz plays George Clinton. The film, which opens on March 31, is a biopic about Neil Bogart, the founder of Casablanca Records in the 1970s. Casablanca Records is the world’s most successful independent record label.

You can see the dates of the tour below.

The Good Trip Tour Dates

Sat, Apr 15, 2023 – Wings Event Center- Kalamazoo, MI

Sun, Apr 16, 2023 – The Rave – Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

Mon, Apr 17, 2023 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

Wed, Apr 19, 2023- Grossinger Motors Arena – Bloomington, IL

Thu, Apr 20, 2023 – Smokey River 420 Festival – River Bend, MO

Fri, Apr 21, 2023 – Pinnacle Bank Arena – Lincoln, NE

Sat, Apr 22, 2023 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO