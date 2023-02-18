2K Sports has released the ninth NBA 2K23 player ratings update, which includes enhancements for Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox, and others.


Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers: 92 OVR (+2) has improved his play recently, scoring 26 points per game over his last ten games. Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers: 93 OVR (+1) has earned his sixth All-Star selection by scoring 36.1 points per game over his last ten games.

Additional significant increases include Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox’s 88 OVR (+1), Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porziis’s 87 OVR (+1), Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson’s 86 OVR (+1), Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic’s 85 OVR (+1), and others.

You can see all of the latest jumps here.